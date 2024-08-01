News

Nelson Mandela Bay officials in a spin over office furniture splurge

Communications director’s workplace makeover cost close to R200,000

By Andisa Bonani - 01 August 2024

Nelson Mandela Bay’s chief spin doctor has come under fire for splurging close to R200,000 on office furniture while some of his colleagues do not even have desk drawers.

After municipal communications director Sithembiso Soyaya put the order in for an office makeover, there was an outcry from officials who felt it was an unnecessary display of opulence...

