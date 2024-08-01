Nelson Mandela Bay officials in a spin over office furniture splurge
Communications director’s workplace makeover cost close to R200,000
Nelson Mandela Bay’s chief spin doctor has come under fire for splurging close to R200,000 on office furniture while some of his colleagues do not even have desk drawers.
After municipal communications director Sithembiso Soyaya put the order in for an office makeover, there was an outcry from officials who felt it was an unnecessary display of opulence...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.