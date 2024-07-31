A matric pupil from Pretoria High School for Girls was suspended on Wednesday after being seen making statements with racial undertones in a video that has gone viral on social media.
Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the pupil was recorded in the video in February 2024. He said the school governing body, which suspended the pupil, will initiate a formal disciplinary process in due course.
“We take incidents of this nature very seriously, and will ensure that appropriate actions are taken to address and resolve the situation,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Matric pupil suspended at Pretoria girls' school over 'racist undertones'
The pupil was recorded making the comments in a video in February 2024
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
A matric pupil from Pretoria High School for Girls was suspended on Wednesday after being seen making statements with racial undertones in a video that has gone viral on social media.
Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the pupil was recorded in the video in February 2024. He said the school governing body, which suspended the pupil, will initiate a formal disciplinary process in due course.
“We take incidents of this nature very seriously, and will ensure that appropriate actions are taken to address and resolve the situation,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News