News

Man gunned down during simple trip to the shop

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 01 August 2024

A Kariega mother’s world was shattered in an instant when she sent her son to the shop to buy a bag of potatoes, only for him to be gunned down.

Ivy Michaels said she was now also grappling with “survivor’s guilt” as she had asked the 26-year-old to go to the shop on Wednesday — something she now wished she never had...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa

Most Read