Grey High School is excited to announce the 12th Annual Farmer’s Market taking place on Friday and Saturday, coinciding with the Selborne College Derby Weekend.
Since its inception in 2011, the Farmer’s Market has been a pivotal event organised by hostel parents to raise funds aimed at enhancing the hostel facilities for Meriway boarders.
The 2024 Farmer’s Market promises to be a vibrant affair, drawing large crowds to one of Grey’s most anticipated sporting derby weekends.
The competitive clashes between Grey High and Selborne generate immense interest, providing the perfect backdrop for a spectacular market experience.
Attendees can look forward to entertainment from the Selborne and Grey High jazz bands, an array of goods including fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, baked delights, and a variety of food stalls.
A highlight of the event is the renowned Friday night auction, featuring extraordinary items generously donated by sponsors.
The success of the Farmer’s Market is heavily reliant on the support and contributions from donors, sponsors, hostel parents, and farmers.
In 2024, the market is particularly grateful to welcome four Build it branches — Jeffreys Bay, Circular Drive, Kariega and Summerset East — as our main sponsor.
Over the years, the funds raised have been instrumental in upgrading the Meriway hostel’s facilities, including dormitories, bathrooms, a computer laboratory, a games room, a TV room, and a braai area.
These improvements have fostered a “home away from home” environment, with hostel boys enjoying a traditional braai on Saturday evenings.
For 2024, Grey aims to continue building on these improvements, ensuring the Meriway hostel remains a comfortable and welcoming space for all boarders.
Everyone is welcome at Grey High this weekend.
HeraldLIVE
Grey High Farmer’s Market promises a vibrant affair
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
