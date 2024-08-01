Biosecurity key to agricultural exports, says Steenhuisen
Farming sector can play big part in economic development and job creation, new minister tells J-Bay congress
With the outbreak of foot and mouth disease in Kouga, agriculture minister John Steenhuisen said biosecurity was critical if SA wanted to export its products to new markets.
He was speaking at the Agri Eastern Cape Annual Congress in Jeffreys Bay on Wednesday...
