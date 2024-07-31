The case against rape and murder convict Thabo Bester and his co-accused is back before the Free State High Court.
Bester's legal representative is expected to have submitted his applications so that the pre-trial hearing can get under way.
WATCH LIVE | Bester and co-accused back before the Free State High Court
