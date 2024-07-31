Ward committee members stage sit-in over stipend increase

Scores of ward committee members across Nelson Mandela Bay staged a sit-in at the Noninzi Luzipho Building on Monday, blocking the entrance in protest against the municipality’s failure to deliver a R500 stipend increase promise.
They are also at odds with the municipality for failing to provide essential tools of the trade, including cellphones, which are necessary for reporting service delivery issues in the various wards.
Meanwhile, the Ward 14 committee is up in arms over unpaid stipends for May, which they did not receive due to outstanding reports verifying the work completed during the month to ensure payment.
Ward 19 committee member Cikizwa Kala understood that the R500 increment was meant to be phased in.
They would get R300 in the 2023/2024 financial year and R200 when the 2024/2025 financial year started on July 1.
“We were shocked this month when the R200 was not added.”
He claimed the director in the speaker’s office, Dumisani Mbebe, had committed to the increases.
“It is frustrating because we are earning a small amount of money which we are grateful for but the additional R500 is needed considering the cost of living that’s too high.
“We decided to make our voices heard because Mbebe or the speaker [Eugene Johnson] won’t speak to us.”
Ward 54 committee member Sizwe Madubela said one of the crucial issues that prompted them to demand answers was the lack of payment for the Ward 14 committee.
“The payment of a committee member can’t solely depend on one person filing a report because if they fail to do their job then people will suffer.”
Ward committees submit monthly reports detailing their work to receive payment.
These reports are then submitted by the assistant ward councillor for payment processing.
Madubela said submitting reports was often problematic because members came from various political parties.
Ward 14 committee member Bukelwa Mlindi said they had still not been paid for May, and the shortfall in the stipend would worsen their financial situation.
“When this matter came up, the councillor was told to write a letter stating the problem.
“He was told the letter came late, after May 20, and our payments still could not be processed.
“Our second most important issue is cellphones.
“When we report complaints we are often asked to take pictures but if you don’t have a smartphone it is not possible.”
Mbebe described the sit-in as chaotic and said it could not be condoned.
He said the members had misinterpreted a council resolution for the increases.
“We have issued a communication to all ward councillors in their capacity as chairpersons of committees.
“The council resolved to increase the ward committee stipend by R500, taking the stipend from R2,000 to R2,500 by the end of this term.
“The ward committee stipend was increased by R300 in the 2023/2024 financial year, and the second tranche of R200 is to be implemented in the second term of 2025/2026,” Mbebe said.
Mbebe said it was unfortunate ward committees submitted reports late. The deadline was the 15th of each month.
HeraldLIVE
Ward committee members stage sit-in over stipend increase
Image: WERNER HILLS
Scores of ward committee members across Nelson Mandela Bay staged a sit-in at the Noninzi Luzipho Building on Monday, blocking the entrance in protest against the municipality’s failure to deliver a R500 stipend increase promise.
They are also at odds with the municipality for failing to provide essential tools of the trade, including cellphones, which are necessary for reporting service delivery issues in the various wards.
Meanwhile, the Ward 14 committee is up in arms over unpaid stipends for May, which they did not receive due to outstanding reports verifying the work completed during the month to ensure payment.
Ward 19 committee member Cikizwa Kala understood that the R500 increment was meant to be phased in.
They would get R300 in the 2023/2024 financial year and R200 when the 2024/2025 financial year started on July 1.
“We were shocked this month when the R200 was not added.”
He claimed the director in the speaker’s office, Dumisani Mbebe, had committed to the increases.
“It is frustrating because we are earning a small amount of money which we are grateful for but the additional R500 is needed considering the cost of living that’s too high.
“We decided to make our voices heard because Mbebe or the speaker [Eugene Johnson] won’t speak to us.”
Ward 54 committee member Sizwe Madubela said one of the crucial issues that prompted them to demand answers was the lack of payment for the Ward 14 committee.
“The payment of a committee member can’t solely depend on one person filing a report because if they fail to do their job then people will suffer.”
Ward committees submit monthly reports detailing their work to receive payment.
These reports are then submitted by the assistant ward councillor for payment processing.
Madubela said submitting reports was often problematic because members came from various political parties.
Ward 14 committee member Bukelwa Mlindi said they had still not been paid for May, and the shortfall in the stipend would worsen their financial situation.
“When this matter came up, the councillor was told to write a letter stating the problem.
“He was told the letter came late, after May 20, and our payments still could not be processed.
“Our second most important issue is cellphones.
“When we report complaints we are often asked to take pictures but if you don’t have a smartphone it is not possible.”
Mbebe described the sit-in as chaotic and said it could not be condoned.
He said the members had misinterpreted a council resolution for the increases.
“We have issued a communication to all ward councillors in their capacity as chairpersons of committees.
“The council resolved to increase the ward committee stipend by R500, taking the stipend from R2,000 to R2,500 by the end of this term.
“The ward committee stipend was increased by R300 in the 2023/2024 financial year, and the second tranche of R200 is to be implemented in the second term of 2025/2026,” Mbebe said.
Mbebe said it was unfortunate ward committees submitted reports late. The deadline was the 15th of each month.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
News
Politics