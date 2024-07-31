Two in court for robbery and murder of elderly Jeffreys Bay man
Tied up and beaten, an 82-year-old Jeffreys Bay man lay dying in his home while two people ransacked the house, packed the loot into two suitcases and left.
This was the second break-in at the former policeman’s home within just hours...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.