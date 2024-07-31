While a petrified woman hid, her boyfriend was threatened and assaulted by six men who had broken into their Kamesh home.
And while the robbers managed to flee with laptops, TV sets and cellphones, the police managed to swiftly arrest one suspect, confiscate two firearms, and recover the stolen property.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said at about 4.15am, the woman was lying awake in bed at her home in Acacia Road, Rosedale, when she heard a loud noise outside.
“When she peeped through the window, she noticed about six males entering her yard. Her front door was kicked opened,” Janse van Rensburg said.
She said the men assaulted her boyfriend and made away with various household items.
“The Kariega K9 Unit acted on information received, and at about 2.15pm, a house in Kiva Street, KwaNobuhle, was penetrated.
“An outbuilding was searched and two TV sets, two laptops, two cellphones, and two firearms (a 7.365mm pistol and a Beretta 9mm firearm) and a gas pistol were confiscated.”
A 25-year-old suspect was arrested on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of suspected stolen property.
“The property was positively identified as the stolen property taken in the house robbery. Investigations are continuing and detectives are probing the suspect's possible link to the house robbery.”
She said he would appear in the KwaNobuhle magistrate's court during the course of the week.
Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Maj-Gen Vuyisile Ncata meanwhile commended the sterling efforts of the Kariega K9 members in speedily arresting the suspect and recovering the firearms.
HeraldLIVE
Suspect arrested after couple’s terrifying robbery ordeal
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
