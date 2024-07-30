Samwu feels 'insulted' by 'paltry' 3.75% wage hike offer by Salga

The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) says it is outraged by the latest wage offer by the South African Local Government Association (Salga).

The second round of the current salary and wage negotiations for the country’s 257 municipalities under the South African Local Government Bargaining Council took place between July 23 to 26.

Salga proposed a five-year salary and wage collective agreement, a first in the history of the country’s local government sector. Samwu said it was not opposed to a multi-year agreement but it must must come with significant incentives.

The union said the “paltry” offer from Salga — increasing from a mere 3.3% to an “equally insulting” 3.75%, accompanied by a one-time ex gratia payment of R3,000 for workers earning below R22,000 — was laughable and showed a complete lack of respect for the financial struggles municipal workers faced.

“From the beginning, Salga has been determined to deny municipal workers their rightful salary increases, which were due on July,” Samwu said.

The union said unless there was drastic movement from parties, workers would only receive their salary increase after August. “This unnecessary delay will cause more financial strain on the municipal workers.”

Samwu said despite repeated movements by labour to the current 8% demand, Salga had not reciprocated this movement. “The proposed 3.75% increase is a mockery, especially considering the rising cost of living and inflation rates. The one-time payment of R3,000 does nothing to address the need for sustained, meaningful wage growth,” it said.

The union said as the third round of negotiations approaches, scheduled for August 12 to 16, it called on Salga to return with a revised offer that truly benefitted municipal workers who are essential to service delivery.

TimesLIVE