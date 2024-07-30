“Part or all of the beach will be closed depending on a number of factors that will determine this decision. Unfortunately, it is not possible to use suction trucks to lower the level due to [the] sheer volume of waste water.
Camps Bay beach temporarily shut after sewage pump station failure
All overflows have been contained within the pump station itself, says MMC
Image: Dr Zahid Badroodien/X
The failure of a pump station that discharges “partially treated” sewage into the ocean via an outfall pipe resulted in the temporary closure on Tuesday of Camps Bay beach in Cape Town.
“All overflows up to this point have been contained within the pump station itself. There has been no overflow into surrounding roads or communities at present,” said water and sanitation MMC Zahid Badroodien.
The cause of the failure was still being investigated on Tuesday.
“Teams are on site responding to the situation. The only option at present is to lower the overflow in the pump station by pumping across the beach into the ocean,” he said.
Image: Dr Zahid Badroodien/X
“Part or all of the beach will be closed depending on a number of factors that will determine this decision. Unfortunately, it is not possible to use suction trucks to lower the level due to [the] sheer volume of waste water.
“I will monitor this situation closely and ensure updates are issued to ensure as much transparency as possible regarding this situation.”
He said the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment had been notified.
The city has three marine outfall pipes pumping sewage that has passed through a screen to remove solids into the ocean some distance from land off Camps Bay, Hout Bay and Green Point.
The department of forestry, fisheries and the environment — which grants permits to the city to operate the marine outfall operation — has previously said sewage water discharge into the ocean posed no immediate threat to the environment and was common practice worldwide.
TimesLIVE has previously reported that the coastal discharge is an ongoing source of concern for many city stakeholders, among them water scientists and water sports enthusiasts who claim plumes of contaminated water pose a health risk.
