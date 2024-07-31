Motorists are being warned to drive cautiously on the N10 after a truck driver reported a sighting of three lions along the Olifantskop Pass.
Local conservationist and owner of Sandula Conservation Mark Marshall said the whereabouts of the lions could not be confirmed.
A driver who crossed the pass at about 5.30pm on Wednesday reported the sighting.
“I do not have details about them or where they could have come from,” he said.
“The only information we do have is that a sighting was reported by a driver on the pass.
“He had slowed down as the pass is a high accident zone and that’s when he saw the three lions wander onto the road.”
He could not confirm which direction the lions were said to have been headed but stated the driver had been on the Gqeberha side of the pass.
“People must just be careful around the pass and if they know the owner of the reserve in the area they must please contact them.”
HeraldLIVE
Beware: Lions sighted on the Olifantskop Pass
Image: STOCK
Motorists are being warned to drive cautiously on the N10 after a truck driver reported a sighting of three lions along the Olifantskop Pass.
Local conservationist and owner of Sandula Conservation Mark Marshall said the whereabouts of the lions could not be confirmed.
A driver who crossed the pass at about 5.30pm on Wednesday reported the sighting.
“I do not have details about them or where they could have come from,” he said.
“The only information we do have is that a sighting was reported by a driver on the pass.
“He had slowed down as the pass is a high accident zone and that’s when he saw the three lions wander onto the road.”
He could not confirm which direction the lions were said to have been headed but stated the driver had been on the Gqeberha side of the pass.
“People must just be careful around the pass and if they know the owner of the reserve in the area they must please contact them.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News