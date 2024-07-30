Slain Vicki’s boyfriend denied bail
Finding the state’s case against murder accused Reinhardt Leach to be exceptionally strong, the Gqeberha high court shot down his bid for bail on Tuesday.
Leach, 35, is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Vicki Terblanche, at the behest of her estranged husband in October 2021...
