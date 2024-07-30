Limpopo police have opened cases of murder and attempted murder and an inquest after a sergeant attached to the crime intelligence unit allegedly shot a former police officer and fatally wounded a female brigadier before taking his own life with his service pistol.
The shootings took place at Southern Gateway in the Westenburg policing area, outside Polokwane, at about 1.30pm on Sunday.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said responding officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound in his head and a policewoman with multiple gunshot wounds. Both were certified deceased at the scene.
“A former police officer residing within the same vicinity as the senior [female] officer was shot and rushed to hospital to receive medical attention,” he said.
Mashaba said preliminary reports suggest the sergeant went to the former police officer's residence, where an altercation ensued. He allegedly opened fire on him and rushed back to the senior female officer, who tried to escape in her car.
“The suspect fired several shots at her and she succumbed to her wounds. The sergeant managed to get inside the senior officer’s car and turned the gun on himself.”
Hlulani said the senior officer was the head of the provincial registrar.
He said the motive for the incident is not yet known.
TimesLIVE
Policeman shoots himself after 'killing brigadier, wounding ex-cop'
Reporter
Image: 123RF
Limpopo police have opened cases of murder and attempted murder and an inquest after a sergeant attached to the crime intelligence unit allegedly shot a former police officer and fatally wounded a female brigadier before taking his own life with his service pistol.
The shootings took place at Southern Gateway in the Westenburg policing area, outside Polokwane, at about 1.30pm on Sunday.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said responding officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound in his head and a policewoman with multiple gunshot wounds. Both were certified deceased at the scene.
“A former police officer residing within the same vicinity as the senior [female] officer was shot and rushed to hospital to receive medical attention,” he said.
Mashaba said preliminary reports suggest the sergeant went to the former police officer's residence, where an altercation ensued. He allegedly opened fire on him and rushed back to the senior female officer, who tried to escape in her car.
“The suspect fired several shots at her and she succumbed to her wounds. The sergeant managed to get inside the senior officer’s car and turned the gun on himself.”
Hlulani said the senior officer was the head of the provincial registrar.
He said the motive for the incident is not yet known.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
Politics
News