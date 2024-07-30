Gqeberha cops facing murder charge back in court in August
Two Gqeberha police officers facing a charge of murder are expected back in the city’s magistrate’s court in August.
An internal disciplinary process against the two is expected to have been finalised before their next court appearance...
