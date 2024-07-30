Cape Town airport power outage leads to delays for Gqeberha passengers
Airline passengers were stranded at Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport on Sunday night due to a power outage in Cape Town which affected the airport landing lights.
And in a separate incident on Monday morning, a flight from Gqeberha to Cape Town had to turn back, apparently due to a hydraulics issue, and circle several times, before eventually landing...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.