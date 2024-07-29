Despite the ANC having fought for the NDC to give Msibi a harsher sentence, the committee decided to keep him on suspension.
“The ANC argued for the dismissal of the appeal and implored the NDC to impose a harsher sanction. The action of the appellant displayed an utter disregard for the organisation, its president [Cyril Ramaphosa] and its code of conduct,” Mbalula said.
“The planning for the march had gone beyond the stage of attempt and the evidence showed that the organisers, including the appellant [Msibi], were defiant and not prepared to heed the call of ANC national and provincial leaders to review their resolution and call off the march.
“Had the march materialised, it would not only have seriously prejudiced the reputation of the organisation but could potentially have led to violent clashes with members and supporters in the stadium, resulting in damage to property, injury and loss of life.”
Mbalula described Msibi's actions in 2022 as “transactional in nature”.
“There was nothing political about the approach of the organisers nor was there any justification for their actions. It was transactional in nature — you accede to our demand regarding the Nkosi City Development Project and we will attend your January 8 celebration.”
TimesLIVE
ANC keeps Mandla Msibi out in the cold, NDC upholds suspension
The ANC, however, did not win its fight for a harsher sentence
Image: Mandla Msibi
Former ANC Mpumalanga provincial treasurer Mandla Msibi will remain out in the cold after the party’s national disciplinary committee (NDC) upheld a decision by the province to suspend him from his position.
Msibi was found guilty of trying to sabotage the ANC’s January 8 celebrations at the Mbombela Stadium by organising a protest.
Speaking at a media conference on Monday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the committee dismissed Msibi's appeal, initiated in April, to have his three-year suspension lifted.
“The national disciplinary committee [decided] the suspension of comrade Mandla Msibi remains in effect.
“The comrade is still a member of the ANC and is afforded an opportunity to reconcile himself with the strategic political line of the ANC,” Mbalula said.
Despite the ANC having fought for the NDC to give Msibi a harsher sentence, the committee decided to keep him on suspension.
“The ANC argued for the dismissal of the appeal and implored the NDC to impose a harsher sanction. The action of the appellant displayed an utter disregard for the organisation, its president [Cyril Ramaphosa] and its code of conduct,” Mbalula said.
“The planning for the march had gone beyond the stage of attempt and the evidence showed that the organisers, including the appellant [Msibi], were defiant and not prepared to heed the call of ANC national and provincial leaders to review their resolution and call off the march.
“Had the march materialised, it would not only have seriously prejudiced the reputation of the organisation but could potentially have led to violent clashes with members and supporters in the stadium, resulting in damage to property, injury and loss of life.”
Mbalula described Msibi's actions in 2022 as “transactional in nature”.
“There was nothing political about the approach of the organisers nor was there any justification for their actions. It was transactional in nature — you accede to our demand regarding the Nkosi City Development Project and we will attend your January 8 celebration.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
Politics