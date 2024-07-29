Man killed in shoot-out with Nelson Mandela Bay police

A suspect was shot dead and another injured in separate shoot-outs with the police in Nelson Mandela Bay at the weekend.
In the first incident, members attached to public order police arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with hijacking and other charges.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said a truck transporting liquor was in being hijacked by three men at a crossing in Struandale when the police intervened.
“According to the information, three unknown males wanted to rob the truck.
“They took the driver out of the truck and walked with him across the road.
“While the other male suspect was trying to drive the truck, police on patrol spotted the truck on the corner of Struanway and Armourplate Road.
“The unknown male jumped from the truck and started shooting at the police, who retaliated.
“He ran away, and police gave chase and apprehended him.
“A 9mm pistol was recovered.”
Beetge said the suspect sustained gunshot wounds in both legs and was taken to hospital under police guard.
“The two unknown male suspects released the driver during the shoot-out, and nothing was taken from the truck.”
He said the arrested suspect would appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court soon on charges of hijacking, attempted murder, kidnapping and possession of an unlicensed firearm.
In a separate incident, public order policing unit members were on duty in the Chatty area at about 1.30am on Sunday when they spotted a Datsun Go vehicle being chased by a grey Suzuki Ertiga.
In Qunu Street, the Datsun Go stopped next to the SA Police Service vehicle, and the occupants got out to speak to the police.
“However, the driver of the Suzuki drove by and bumped [into a man] and sped away,” Beetge said.
“Police members chased this vehicle until the driver of the Suzuki lost control of his vehicle in Asrayi Street, KwaDwesi.
“He got out of his vehicle and allegedly pointed a firearm at the police members, who responded by shooting at him.
“He was fatally wounded on the scene, and the firearm in his possession was confiscated.”
Beetge said the dead man’s identity and not been established and an inquest docket had been opened for investigation.
