IPTS staff out of pocket after payments glitch

Nearly 500 IPTS workers and stakeholders have not yet received compensation and salary payments for July, with Nelson Mandela Bay’s Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) director Mziwonke Somdaka writing to staff to inform them about an unexpected financial glitch.
The stakeholders include 185 taxi owners who surrendered their vehicles and operating licences to the municipality.
The taxis were removed from the route to ensure the IPTS bus service operated successfully.
Stakeholders receive compensation on the 15th, while staff are paid on the 25th.
On Friday, some stakeholders went to the City Hall to get an answer on the delay.
In February 2023, the municipality invoked clause 28 of the vehicle operating contract agreement (VOCA), taking over IPTS operations in response to alleged noncompliance by Spectrum Alert.
Spectrum repeatedly denied it had not complied with the agreement, arguing that the municipality owed it R40m.
The metro disputed this.
The buses were taken off the road in August 2023 after the city discovered they were not roadworthy.
About five of the 25 buses are operating.
Spectrum Alert board chair and stakeholder Granville Malgas said they found out from others about the letter written by Somdaka.
“There is a clause in the VOCA that states that all action by the municipality ought to be communicated via the board, but that did not happen.
“We have been kept in the dark as a board and stakeholders.”
He said the letter was shared unofficially by colleagues.
“But before we had no idea. Workers looked to us for answers.
“No-one is willing to talk to us including the [political head of] roads and transport.”
In the letter, dated July 25, Somdaka said staff should expect payment before the end of the month.
“Unfortunately, due to unexpected financial processing challenges, there will be a delay in the disbursement of your salaries this month.
“We understand the inconvenience this may cause and apologise for this situation.
“Please know that we are working diligently to resolve this issue.
“We are committed to ensuring this does not happen again.”
Stakeholder Martin Booysen said this was not the first time the city had delayed payments.
“The compensation we get is my only income.
“One of my main concerns is that some of us will be penalised for non-payments when debit orders go off,” Booysen said.
“I have grandchildren that I support.
“I’m also in a desperate situation because I’m on chronic medication, which I have to pay for, but since I have nothing now I won’t be able to.
“This payment delay is causing great frustration and is very sensitive for many of us, including the workers, because of the municipality’s inadequacies.”
Roads and transport political head Bradley Murray said he was in communication with relevant leaders to fast-track payments.
“The financial processing challenges are just internal capturing and approval processes.
“I am in discussion with the budget and treasury [political head Buyelwa Mafaya] to expedite the processes.”
Last week, taxi drivers who took over the Stanford Road routes during a 10-month grounding of the IPTS threatened to disrupt the buses again.
They say they are losing customers with the buses being back on the road and, as a result, they are demanding a fare increase for IPTS commuters.
Four buses were damaged after being attacked by taxi drivers, who threw stones at the vehicles on the road and outside the Cleary Park depot.
HeraldLIVE
IPTS staff out of pocket after payments glitch
Director Somdaka says they will be remunerated before month end
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
HeraldLIVE
