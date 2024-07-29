News

Flights resume in Cape Town after power failure halts air traffic

29 July 2024
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
Runway lights and navigational aids were returned to service at about 1am at Cape Town International Airport. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) confirmed early on Monday that runway lights and navigational aids were returned to service at Cape Town International Airport at about 1am, allowing safe aircraft landings. 

This follows a power outage at the airport on Sunday which impacted runway lights, airside fire rescue and air traffic navigation services.

Flights were not able to land or depart and were diverted to other airports in the Acsa network. 

It said shortly before 7am the restoration of power allowed 11 aircraft to land.

Passengers shared how they were stranded for hours: 

