The Eskom Expo for Young Scientists Regional Science Fair, which inspires pupils to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) studies, held its 40th regional competition in Makhanda on Saturday.
The competition took place at Rhodes University’s Great Hall.
Eighteen schools participated, among them Kingswood College, Matthew Goniwe Comprehensive, Victoria Girls’ and Alexandria High School.
The expo was started in 1980 by Dr Derek Grey, whose idea was that pupils should not be learning about science in the classroom alone.
Expo provincial co-ordinator Fredy Mashate said the fair would help pupils to explore science even further.
He said the participating pupils were selected by their schools and had six months to prepare projects.
They are required to come up with the idea, using scientific research methodology.
The one-day regional events are held in Gqeberha, East London, Mthatha and Makhanda.
While Gqeberha hosts the biggest expo, with 250 projects expected to be showcased, Mashate said they were proud to celebrate the expo’s 40th anniversary in Makhanda.
“We are also celebrating 40 years of existence in Makhanda as a regional expo.
“The expo is in all nine provinces; we have about 38 regions in the country and the Eastern Cape is home to four.”
Regional competitions run until August 16 in the province.
Eskom expo marks 40 years of stimulating science projects in Makhanda
