Body found in KwaNobuhle

By Herald Reporter - 28 July 2024
Police are investigating a murder case after a man was found lying in the street in KwaNobuhle
Police in Nelson Mandela Bay are investigating a case of murder after the body of a man was found by the side of the road on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said that at about 6.30pm police were alerted to a man allegedly assaulted in Mqayi Street.

“On their arrival, police found a 37-year-old man who was allegedly assaulted by several people.

“He was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to death due to the injuries. The motive for the attack forms part of the investigation,” Mawisa said.

Residents from KwaNobuhle shared pictures of the man on social media with some asking they be shared to locate his family.

