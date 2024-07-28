News

Collaborative group comprising local and US entities install new system to accelerate anti-poaching response time

AI introduced to fight rhino poaching on Karoo reserve

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 28 July 2024

The long-standing issue of rhino poaching has received a future forward solution.

This after a Nelson Mandela Bay-based conservation organisation, five local schools and a top rhino vet collaborated with a veterinary group and a US based university to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) on a Karoo game reserve to boost anti-rhino poaching systems...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win

Most Read