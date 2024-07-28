Collaborative group comprising local and US entities install new system to accelerate anti-poaching response time
AI introduced to fight rhino poaching on Karoo reserve
The long-standing issue of rhino poaching has received a future forward solution.
This after a Nelson Mandela Bay-based conservation organisation, five local schools and a top rhino vet collaborated with a veterinary group and a US based university to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) on a Karoo game reserve to boost anti-rhino poaching systems...
