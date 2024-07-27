Kayser to lead DA caucus in Nelson Mandela Bay council

DA councillor Rano Kayser was elected uncontested to lead the party’s caucus in Nelson Mandela Bay on Friday.
Kayser takes over from Retief Odendaal, who has been deployed to the Bhisho Legislature as an MPL.
Speaking on Friday, Kayser said he was humbled by the trust bestowed upon him by his party.
Kayser is a former roads and transport political head.
It is the second time he has been elected to lead the caucus.
“We have a broken city and it is our responsibility, as the DA, to become the voice of residents.
“I’ll ensure that, as leader of the DA caucus, we execute our oversight responsibility, take the executive to account and ensure that irregular or unlawful decisions are rectified, even if it means calling for the national government’s intervention.”
Others elected include deputy caucus leader Pieter Terblanche, who was up against Morne Steyn and Masixole Zinto.
Caucus chair Ingrid van Wyk was elected after beating Mxolisi Breakfast, Jason Grobbelaar and Ondela Kepe.
Deputy caucus chair Ziyanda Kalani was elected unopposed.
Roelf Basson, Gert Engelbrecht, Pieter Hermaans and Rene Meyer were elected caucus whips.
There is still one more caucus whip vacancy after Van Wyk also contested one of the positions.
DA provincial chair Yusuf Cassim congratulated the newly elected leadership.
“We are convinced that the caucus, under the leadership of Kayser, will prove to be an even more effective opposition in council,” Cassim said.
“The DA will continue to fight to rescue Nelson Mandela Bay and its residents from the failing coalition government.”
Cassim said Kayser was a tried and tested leader with 11 years’ experience.
