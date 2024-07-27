Attackers flee with CCTV system, cash, snooker table after killing seven people at North West tavern

Seven people were shot dead in the early hours of Saturday during an attack at a tavern near Orkney outside Klerksdorp in North West.
According to police, the attackers reportedly arrived at the tavern in Extension 13 in Kanana Location looking for Basotho people and then randomly fired shots, killing seven people including a female.
Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said several others were injured.
“The suspects then took CCTV system, cash from the till and a snooker table,” he said.
Mokgwabone said the attackers also robbed patrons of their cellphones before fleeing the scene.
“Police are still combing through the scene. The motive is yet to be determined and no arrests have been effected,” said Mokgwabone.
North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena, condemned the incident.
