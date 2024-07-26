Standup comedy legend Ndumiso Lindi performing in Nelson Mandela Bay
The gentleman of comedy, Ndumiso Lindi, promises to have his Gqeberha fans in stitches with his popular show, Boys don’t cry.
The Dale College Boys’ High School old boy recently performed in Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, the US and South Sudan, and is returning to his home province for two shows at The One Room in Central on Friday and Saturday...
