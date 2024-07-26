The birth of his son, Xavier, in 2007 ignited his passion for kites and the shared father-son experience led to the now 17-year-old becoming a kite-flying enthusiast himself.
Sky’s the limit for prof with passion for kites
Pieter Binsbergen became fascinated by possibility of marrying his trade as a painter with his beloved hobby
Image: SUPPLIED
If you spot pigs flying in the windy skies of Gqeberha, or perhaps flaming skulls and bats, it is likely to be the work of an art professor who uses his passion for painting to build and fly kites.
Nelson Mandela University (NMU) Prof Pieter Binsbergen, the director of the School of Visual and Performing Arts, is often found launching his kites at weekends, either near his home in Summerstrand or on the university’s sports field nearby.
“While flying kites started as a hobby, I quickly became fascinated by the possibility of marrying my trade as a painter with the passion of kite flying,” Binsbergen said.
He said he imagined his paintings breaking free from the confines of the “white cube” or gallery, and being exhibited in the sky for everyone to see.
Using a paint brush and a sewing machine was his key to achieving this.
“This has become an integral part of my research into socio-semiotic multimodality, where the material status of modes mediates from one source domain into another.”
Image: SUPPLIED
The birth of his son, Xavier, in 2007 ignited his passion for kites and the shared father-son experience led to the now 17-year-old becoming a kite-flying enthusiast himself.
Binsbergen took up a senior lecturing position at NMU in 2014, and this strengthened what would later become a passion project.
Since then, he has led kite-building workshops.
In 2022, more than 100 academics attended his learning and teaching vision 2030 planning workshop with the theme “Rise up and Fly”.
The Binsbergen family’s former home in Pretoria was not ideal for flying kites due to the shallow density of the highveld air.
However, he has been able to reap the full benefits of living near the beach in the windy city.
Though it is generally a fun hobby or sport, kite flying can also be dangerous as wind intensity can change very quickly.
Flyers must also adhere to the international Civil Aviation Authority regulations.
“I have a memorandum of understanding with Air Traffic Navigation Services at the airport since I fly in proximity in Summerstrand and at the university’s sports fields.
“Though just out of restricted airspace, I contact the air traffic control tower to inform them when I am launching and taking down my kites, and the general rule is we may fly no higher than 45m,” he said.
Kite flying is not exclusive to regular flyers and the public is often involved at informal flies or organised kite festivals.
“We have two world famous festivals in SA — the Cape Town and the Garden Route International Kite Festivals.
“Both are international events, and it is there where I met many international kiters.
“Over time, I have managed to collect over 300 kites from kite makers around the world.
“I have also extended my passion to drive community projects, where I have worked with charities like Masithandane in Sedgefield, to bring the joy of kite flying to physically challenged children, and those from under-resourced backgrounds.”
He said this had become important in the digital world where many young people were more consumed with gadgets than outdoor activities.
There was a tradition of flying kites in the Indian and coloured communities, but in general it was not seen as part of SA’s culture in the same way that it was in China and India, for example, Binsbergen said.
“In response to this, I am currently working with the Malay Kite Makers in Cape Town, who have pioneered something called the ‘Kaapse Swaeltjie’ [Cape Swallow]), which is a rendition of the Malaysian barong kite.”
He said it was important to keep these traditions alive.
