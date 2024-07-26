News

Prosthetist arrested on RAF fraud allegations

By Herald Reporter - 26 July 2024
Gqeberha prosthetist Ruan Lundt is accused of defrauding the Road Accident Fund
A Gqeberha prosthetist — a healthcare provider who makes artificial limbs for people with disabilities — appeared in court this week for allegedly defrauding the Road Accident Fund.

Ruan Lundt, 37, was arrested by the Hawks’ Gqeberha-based serious corruption investigation team on July 23.

It is alleged that in 2022, Lundt submitted quotes with seven claims to the RAF under both his company’s name and Moolman Orthopaedics, without its knowledge. 

According to provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, it is further alleged the quotes were orchestrated to ensure Lundt’s company would be selected instead of Moolman Orthopaedics.

“A payout to the value of more than R290,000 was allegedly paid to Lundt’s company as the first tranche.

“On discovery of red flags in the claims, the matter was referred to the Hawks for probing, saving the RAF further potential prejudice of more than R440,000,” Mgolodela said.

Lundt appeared briefly in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court, where he was released on a warning.

The case has been postponed to August 23 for him to obtain legal representation. 

