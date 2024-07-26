Alexander Road delivers a cultural extravaganza you don’t want to miss

In a never-before-seen collaborative event, Alexander Road High School presents a theatre spectacular that encompasses the talents of the school's art, music and drama departments.

The show is a musical revue that explores the themes of discovery, love, finding purpose, the joy of community and loving yourself! The story is woven by our narrator, a jaded author, and his genie, who brings everything he writes to life.

The characters we meet each embark on their own journey — told through poetry, song and dance.

Cabaret Fantasia has something for everyone: featuring songs from Moulin Rouge; The Greatest Showman; Zootopia; Aladdin, The Musical; Louis Prima's music; La La Land; Anastasia, The Musical; The Lion King, The Little Mermaid; and Black Sabbath, to name a few.

But singing is not all that is planned; Alex's music department, dancers and artists are sharing equal time in the spotlight to showcase their talents.

The show boasts a cast of more than 300 pupils representing various cultural departments — from the contemporary band to the Masibuyel’embo Singers, the Alex Choir, Glee: The Musical Theatre Club, the MOVE! Dance Club, the Show Band (concert and wind bands combined), the Strings Ensemble, Dancesport and more.