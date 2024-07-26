Alexander Road delivers a cultural extravaganza you don’t want to miss
‘Cabaret Fantasia’ has a little something for everyone
In a never-before-seen collaborative event, Alexander Road High School presents a theatre spectacular that encompasses the talents of the school's art, music and drama departments.
The show is a musical revue that explores the themes of discovery, love, finding purpose, the joy of community and loving yourself! The story is woven by our narrator, a jaded author, and his genie, who brings everything he writes to life.
The characters we meet each embark on their own journey — told through poetry, song and dance.
Cabaret Fantasia has something for everyone: featuring songs from Moulin Rouge; The Greatest Showman; Zootopia; Aladdin, The Musical; Louis Prima's music; La La Land; Anastasia, The Musical; The Lion King, The Little Mermaid; and Black Sabbath, to name a few.
But singing is not all that is planned; Alex's music department, dancers and artists are sharing equal time in the spotlight to showcase their talents.
The show boasts a cast of more than 300 pupils representing various cultural departments — from the contemporary band to the Masibuyel’embo Singers, the Alex Choir, Glee: The Musical Theatre Club, the MOVE! Dance Club, the Show Band (concert and wind bands combined), the Strings Ensemble, Dancesport and more.
These learners have been working tirelessly for months to bring something new to the audiences of Gqeberha — truly an ALtogether EXperience!
The pupils and teachers are under the direction of Amber Burnhams, in her directorial debut at Alex, Dario Broccardo as musical director, and Chireen Ferreira and Rachel Lategan as choreographers.
The cabaret-style seating allows for 200 guests in the school-hall-turned-magical-theatre, thanks to Alex's art department. Audience members are invited to bring their own picnic baskets and a tuck shop will be available.
Cabaret Fantasia will be performed at Alexander Road High School's Percy Walker Hall from July 24 to 27, with evening shows starting at 7pm, and a matinee on July 27 at 3pm.
Tickets are available for purchase on Quicket for R110 each.
This article was sponsored by Alexander Road High School.