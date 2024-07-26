The Mount Road police station is experiencing problems with their telephone line for the community service centre.
An alternative number has been allocated for use during office hours, being 041-394-6992, until the line is repaired.
In cases of emergency, Nelson Mandela Bay residents are encouraged to use the existing 10111 number, or alternatively 041-399-0200.
Mount Road police station line temporarily down
