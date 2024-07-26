News

Mount Road police station line temporarily down

By Herald Reporter - 26 July 2024
The Mount Road police station is currently experiencing problems with their telephone line
TEMPORARILY DOWN: The Mount Road police station is currently experiencing problems with their telephone line
Image: 123RF

The Mount Road police station is experiencing problems with their telephone line for the community service centre.

An alternative number has been allocated for use during office hours, being 041-394-6992, until the line is repaired.

In cases of emergency, Nelson Mandela Bay residents are encouraged to use the existing 10111 number, or alternatively 041-399-0200.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win

Most Read