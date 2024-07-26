News

Minister extends condolences to families of three people killed in chalet blaze

By Herald Reporter - 26 July 2024
A fire which broke out at a chalet in the Garden Route National Park, claiming three lives, is still under investigation
Minister of forestry, fisheries & the environment, Dr Dion George, has extended his condolences to the families of the three people who tragically lost their lives in a fire at the Garden Route National Park in Knysna.

The fire broke out at the Tree Top Chalet last Thursday, where two SA National Parks (SANParks) staff and a guest died.

Ranger services were notified of smoke emanating from the forest and upon investigation found the chalet ablaze.

Emergency services were dispatched from the Bitou Municipality fire department and the SAPS.

“Our hearts are heavy with sorrow after the devastating fire at the Garden Route National Park that claimed three precious lives.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this tragedy.

“We are committed to providing all necessary support during this difficult time,” George said.

Three bodies, which were burned beyond recognition, were found at the scene.

An inquest docket has been opened.

The names of the deceased will be disclosed once the deceased have been identified through DNA testing being conducted by the SAPS.

“SANParks is in regular contact with the SAPS and in close liaison with the families, as well as providing them with support during this most difficult time.

“With the matter still under investigation, I appeal for space and respect to the family members,” George said.

