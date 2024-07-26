‘Eyes in the sky’ to home in on crime in inner city
More than 100 cameras with 24-hour vehicle licence plate recognition technology being installed
Gqeberha’s crime-plagued central business district will soon have more than 100 “eyes in the sky” installed with 24-hour vehicle licence plate recognition technology, significantly enhancing security.
The Mandela Bay Development Agency is managing the installation of the state-of-the-art surveillance equipment...
