Suspected pawnshop robbers no match for veteran crime fighters
Moments after they allegedly held up staff at a pawnshop, luck ran out for a group of suspected robbers when they found themselves face to face with revered Gqeberha detective Colonel Kanna Swanepoel and the head of Dark Water Ops.
Swanepoel, the commander of the Organised Crime Unit, and Nicky Erasmus just happened to be in the area on business at about the same time as the robbery...
