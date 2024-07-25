News

NMU launches virtual legal office

By Herald Reporter - 25 July 2024

Online, in court or at the holding cells, the law is interpreted and practised in a variety of scenarios and to ensure the next generation of legal practitioners is adept in all, Nelson Mandela University has launched HiveLaw.

HiveLaw is an innovative virtual legal office that will equip the institution’s Law Clinic staff and students with the technological tools they need for modern legal practice...

