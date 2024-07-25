Nelson Mandela Bay artist wins prestigious award
Printmaker and painter Michael Barry honoured for ‘visual diary’ of Covid-19 experience
Renowned printmaker and fine artist Michael Barry has won the prestigious Gerry Boulter Award.
The award was announced at the recent 104th Annual ArtEC Art Exhibition where Barry’s Covid “visual diary”, a compilation of water colour paintings of his experience of the pandemic, was a category winner. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.