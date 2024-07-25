News

Nelson Mandela Bay artist wins prestigious award

Printmaker and painter Michael Barry honoured for ‘visual diary’ of Covid-19 experience

By Guy Rogers - 25 July 2024

Renowned printmaker and fine artist Michael Barry has won the prestigious Gerry Boulter Award.

The award was announced at the recent 104th Annual ArtEC Art Exhibition where Barry’s Covid “visual diary”, a compilation of water colour paintings of his experience of the pandemic, was a category winner. ..

