Kidnapped businessman Kelvin Naidoo has been released by his kidnappers, six days after his abduction in Korsten.
A high-placed police source confirmed the 51-year-old was reunited with his family sometime between Wednesday night and the early hours of the morning.
Naidoo was kidnapped from outside Auto X in Lindsay Street, where he is the technical director, at about 6am on Friday last week.
He is also the vice-president of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber.
A ransom demand of R10m was later made for his release but it is not yet known if any money was paid over.
This is a developing story.
JUST IN | Kidnapped businessman released after six day ordeal
Image: FILE
