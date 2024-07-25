News

Inspirational Nelson Mandela Bay cleric nominated for national accolade

Rev Thamsanqa Nkevu has earned a place as a finalist in the South African Heroes Awards

By Simtembile Mgidi - 25 July 2024

An unwavering commitment to uplift a Nelson Mandela Bay community coupled with the passion to dedicate hours of selfless service has earned Rev Thamsanqa Nkevu a spot as a finalist in the South African Heroes Awards.

The Herald Nelson Mandela University Citizen of the Year 2021 award winner has been nominated in the youth empowerment category and will travel to Johannesburg for the awards ceremony at the Market Theatre on September 21...

