Bicycles, TV sets, tools, electronic goods and other items will go under the hammer at the SA Police Service auction in Gqeberha.
The auction will take place on September 6 at the Southdene Auction Centre in Forest Hill Drive, with the viewing of items permitted between 9am and 2pm the day before.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said all prospective buyers had to register on the day of the auction.
Proof of identity and residence had to be produced on registration. No registration fees would be charged, she said.
“Conditions of sale can be obtained from the auctioneer on the day of the auction.
“Some of the items that will be auctioned include bicycles, TV sets, tools and electronics.
“Prospective buyers [of] TV sets must produce a valid TV licence.”
Further details can be obtained from Warrant Officer Gerhard Fourie on 083-448-3207 or FourieG2@saps.gov.za.
HeraldLIVE
TV sets, tools, bicycles to go under the hammer at police auction
Image: THULANI MBELE
