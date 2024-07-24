The R75 is once again open to motorists after irate protesters blockaded the road with burning tyres and rubble on Wednesday morning.
It is understood the protest was in response to long-standing service-delivery issues in the area.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the situation was now under control and the road had since been reopened.
He said the protest started at 8am.
“Residents of the Joe Slovo area blocked both directions of the R75 (Uitenhage Road) with burning rubble and tyres.
“The motive was service-delivery issues.”
He said the public order policing unit responded to the scene.
“Local councillors met up with the protesters, and by 12pm the roads were opened for traffic again.”
HeraldLIVE
R75 open after morning of protests
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
The R75 is once again open to motorists after irate protesters blockaded the road with burning tyres and rubble on Wednesday morning.
It is understood the protest was in response to long-standing service-delivery issues in the area.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the situation was now under control and the road had since been reopened.
He said the protest started at 8am.
“Residents of the Joe Slovo area blocked both directions of the R75 (Uitenhage Road) with burning rubble and tyres.
“The motive was service-delivery issues.”
He said the public order policing unit responded to the scene.
“Local councillors met up with the protesters, and by 12pm the roads were opened for traffic again.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News