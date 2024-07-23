NPA welcomes SCA ruling that 'hidden' assets obtained through crime can be seized

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomed the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling that found that assets obtained through crime could not be hidden in trusts and could be frozen and seized pending the finalisation of a criminal case.

This is after the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) used the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca) against the directors of Regiments Group, Dr Eric Wood, Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonyha, to seize property including assets held in trusts on behalf of the directors. They face allegations of corruption, money laundering, and fraud involving about R1bn.

The three directors lodged an appeal against the seizure of property held by third parties, such as trusts, on behalf of accused people.

However, the NDPP argued that Regiments Group and its directors would be prosecuted on charges of corruption, money laundering and fraud. Therefore, the purpose of freezing their assets was to preserve them, pending the finalisation of the criminal case. The NDPP said a restraint order on assets pending a trial had no “definite or dispositive effect”.

The SCA dismissed the appeal by the three directors, with judge Daisy Molefe saying: “Sophisticated criminals will rarely permit the benefits they obtain to be linked to them directly or hold their realisable assets in their own names.”

She said Poca legislation recognised this and answered questions of whether the directors benefited and if they held realisable property.

“If the legislation did not provide for the preservation of assets, the key purpose of Chapter 5 of Poca to ‘ensure that no person can benefit from his or her wrongdoing’ could not be achieved.”