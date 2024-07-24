News

Nelson Mandela Bay mohair designer Gugu Peteni wows in Paris with top award

By Herald Reporter - 24 July 2024

Nelson Mandela Bay designer Gugu Peteni has woven in another win on her stylish road to success, this time clinching an award at Paris Haute Couture Week.

The 29-year-old stole the show with her Gugubygugu spring-summer collection to earn top honours in the Africa Fashion Up 2024 competition...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win

Most Read