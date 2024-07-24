Nelson Mandela Bay mohair designer Gugu Peteni wows in Paris with top award
Nelson Mandela Bay designer Gugu Peteni has woven in another win on her stylish road to success, this time clinching an award at Paris Haute Couture Week.
The 29-year-old stole the show with her Gugubygugu spring-summer collection to earn top honours in the Africa Fashion Up 2024 competition...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.