Man accused of North End kidnapping denied bail
Court finds no exceptional circumstances and fears he may not adhere to conditions
The man accused of kidnapping a Chinese national from his business premises in North End will remain behind bars for the rest of his court proceedings after being denied bail in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
As he was led from the dock back to his holding cell, the 59-year-old Mnyamezeli Tete turned towards his family in the public gallery and waved goodbye...
