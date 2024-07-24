Little help for Central Kariega residents after flooding
Municipality not doing enough, says DA’s Odendaal on oversight visit
The community of Central, Kariega, whose homes were damaged by floods on June 1, still suffers from the devastation seven weeks later, with minimal intervention from the government to assist in refurbishing households.
Since the floods, 1,213 residents from Ward 48 have submitted claim forms to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality following a call from the speaker’s office...
