LISTEN | Closure of key conservation group in the spotlight

24 July 2024
VALUE OF VOLUNTEERISM: Friends of the Baviaanskloof Wilderness Area (Fobwa) trustees met the  Wilderness Foundation Africa at the foundation’s Gqeberha headquarters on Monday to announce the closure of Fobwa and donation of funds. From left are, Fobwa trustee and retired state prosecutor Martin le Roux, the foundation’s conservation manager, Angus Tanner, Fobwa Trust chair Taz Zacharie, foundation chief executive Dr Andrew Muir and Fobwa trustee Dr Japie Buckle
Image: GUY ROGERS

For a long time, the Friends of the Baviaanskloof Wilderness Area (Fobwa) has looked after and promoted the Baviaanskloof but, now, it is closing down.

One of SA’s oldest protected area volunteer support groups, Fobwa was established in 2001. 

The announcement on Monday of the group’s closure has sounded warning bells for the sector as it battles poaching, invasive alien plants, lack of manpower and a myriad other eco-problems.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Wilderness Foundation Africa chief executive Andrew Muir.

