For a long time, the Friends of the Baviaanskloof Wilderness Area (Fobwa) has looked after and promoted the Baviaanskloof but, now, it is closing down.
One of SA’s oldest protected area volunteer support groups, Fobwa was established in 2001.
The announcement on Monday of the group’s closure has sounded warning bells for the sector as it battles poaching, invasive alien plants, lack of manpower and a myriad other eco-problems.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Wilderness Foundation Africa chief executive Andrew Muir.
LISTEN | Closure of key conservation group in the spotlight
Image: GUY ROGERS
For a long time, the Friends of the Baviaanskloof Wilderness Area (Fobwa) has looked after and promoted the Baviaanskloof but, now, it is closing down.
One of SA’s oldest protected area volunteer support groups, Fobwa was established in 2001.
The announcement on Monday of the group’s closure has sounded warning bells for the sector as it battles poaching, invasive alien plants, lack of manpower and a myriad other eco-problems.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Wilderness Foundation Africa chief executive Andrew Muir.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News