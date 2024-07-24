Land invaders vow to dig in as Nelson Mandela Bay seeks eviction order
A protest erupted outside the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday before an urgent eviction application brought by the Nelson Mandela Bay metro against land invaders who took over a housing development site in Malabar.
The matter was postponed to August after the residents’ legal aid lawyer, Vinesh Naidu, requested more time to consult with his clients...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.