Kidnapped businessman Kelvin Naidoo still missing

By Kathryn Kimberley - 24 July 2024

As the investigation into the kidnapping of Gqeberha businessman Kelvin Naidoo continues, his whereabouts remain unknown.

While it emerged on Sunday that a ransom demand of R10m had been made for Naidoo’s release, provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said on Tuesday afternoon there had been no further developments...

