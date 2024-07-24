News

Inside R100m perlemoen case

Three face racketeering, fraud charges after 40 tonnes of stock allegedly found

By Riaan Marais - 24 July 2024

The brains behind an established import-export company may have got away with their alleged shady dealings for years, but when police intercepted a series of shipping containers en route to the east and reportedly found 40 tonnes of perlemoen worth R100m inside, they connected the dots. 

Flanked by their attorney, the two men and a woman appeared in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday for their first day of trial on charges of racketeering, fraud and money laundering...

