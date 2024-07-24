News

Excellence award for quick action by Gqeberha court orderly

By Riaan Marais - 24 July 2024

While driving back to the Gqeberha magistrate’s court after his lunch break, a court orderly sprang into action when he witnessed a roadside scuffle that ended in murder.

Despite being unarmed, Sergeant Eddie Frolick, 41, jumped out his moving vehicle without a second thought, putting his life at risk to chase down an armed suspect who is now awaiting trial for murder...

