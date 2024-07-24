These included allegations of racism with the WhatsApp group, claims of little to no action taken by the principal over “repeated instances of racism”, alleged bullying incidents not addressed by the school's management and “alleged preferential treatment of white pupils by the principal and some staff members”.
12 pupils suspended 'for racism' at Pretoria girls' school
Twelve pupils from the Pretoria High School for Girls will appear at a disciplinary hearing next week after their suspension on racism allegations.
This was confirmed by the Gauteng department of education on Wednesday.
The 12 girls were suspended after a protest by pupils last week at the school.
“This was triggered by alleged racial connotations, micro-aggressions and complaints about black pupils which were ventilated through a WhatsApp group comprised of white pupils.
“The conversations allegedly included racial commentary about the ongoing dissatisfaction among black pupils regarding issues they faced at the school, alluding to these issues being insignificant. Similar commentary about a black hair protest by pupils that reportedly took place at the school in 2016 was also made in the group chat,” spokesperson Steve Mabona said.
A meeting was held on the day of the protest and aggrieved pupils aired the grievances, Mabona said.
These included allegations of racism with the WhatsApp group, claims of little to no action taken by the principal over “repeated instances of racism”, alleged bullying incidents not addressed by the school's management and “alleged preferential treatment of white pupils by the principal and some staff members”.
As a result of the meeting, the school's governing body suspended all the implicated pupils and scheduled a disciplinary hearing for July 30-31.
“The district has launched an investigation to probe all allegations, especially against school employees,” Mabona said.
Education MEC Matome Chiloane said: “A school environment where racism and discrimination are prevalent, whether covert or subtle, compromises the right to education in a safe and equitable environment for all learners.
“Action must be taken against any conduct that threatens order and discipline at our institutions, especially conduct that undermines the dignity of pupils,” he said.
This is not the first time the school has come under scrutiny over racism claims.
In 2020, pupils staged a protest at the school to tackle “sexism, homophobia and racism” they alleged was prevalent at the school.
Four years before that, the school made headlines after a protest over its discriminatory policy advising black pupils to straighten their hair.
