VBS Mutual Bank minority shareholders, depositors and executive members are on Tuesday holding a press briefing to discuss matters surrounding alleged corruption at the bank.
They will express their views on the plea bargain of the bank's former chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi, former CFO Phillip Truter's parole and the liquidation process.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | VBS Mutual Bank corruption case press briefing
Courtesy of SABC
VBS Mutual Bank minority shareholders, depositors and executive members are on Tuesday holding a press briefing to discuss matters surrounding alleged corruption at the bank.
They will express their views on the plea bargain of the bank's former chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi, former CFO Phillip Truter's parole and the liquidation process.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News