WATCH LIVE | VBS Mutual Bank corruption case press briefing

By TimesLIVE - 23 July 2024

Courtesy of SABC

VBS Mutual Bank minority shareholders, depositors and executive members are on Tuesday holding a press briefing to discuss matters surrounding alleged corruption at the bank.

They will express their views on the plea bargain of the bank's former chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi, former CFO Phillip Truter's parole and the liquidation process.

TimesLIVE

